2 killed another critical in bike-bike head-on collision in Odisha’s Balasore district

Nilagiri: In a tragic incident two persons were killed in a bike-bike head-on collision on Tuesday in Balasore district of Odisha. The accident took place near the Simulia Chhaka in Nilagiri area.

The deceased persons have been identified as Chandra Sekhar Patra of 10 No. ward of Nilagiri NAC and Akshya Jena of Remuna area.

As per reports, two bikes collided head-on at the Jharanaghati on the State Highway no 19. Following the accident, the locals rushed to the spot and sent the three in an Ambulance to Nilagiri Sub Divisional Hospital.

However, at the hospital the doctors declared two of them brought dead. The third one was shifted to Balasore district head quarter hospital in a critical condition.

After getting information, Nilagiri Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.