Watch: 2 killed after Thar rams bull, pedestrian on Puri-Bhubaneswar highway

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Bhubaneswar: A fatal accident happened on Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highwa, when a Thar which was reportedly driving at high speed from Puri towards Bhubaneswar lost control, hit a bull and a man.

The youths reportedly break through barrier at Pipili toll plaza while driving from Puri to Bhubaneswar.

Later, near Pamsar Chhak, the vehicle hit a bull and the animal died on the spot.

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After this, while going on the way to collect flowers, a local man was hit by his vehicle resulting in his death as well.

Pipili police immediately seized the Thar vehicle and started investigation in relation to the vehicle-animal collision and man-machine collision.

Watch the video here:

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