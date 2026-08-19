Watch: 2 killed after Thar rams bull, pedestrian on Puri-Bhubaneswar highway
A Thar that was allegedly rushing towards Bhubaneswar struck a bull and subsequently, a local individual, resulting in two deaths.
Bhubaneswar: A fatal accident happened on Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highwa, when a Thar which was reportedly driving at high speed from Puri towards Bhubaneswar lost control, hit a bull and a man.
The youths reportedly break through barrier at Pipili toll plaza while driving from Puri to Bhubaneswar.
Later, near Pamsar Chhak, the vehicle hit a bull and the animal died on the spot.
After this, while going on the way to collect flowers, a local man was hit by his vehicle resulting in his death as well.
Pipili police immediately seized the Thar vehicle and started investigation in relation to the vehicle-animal collision and man-machine collision.