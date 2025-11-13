2 killed after car plunges into pond in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Advertisement

Kabisuryanagar: In a tragic incident, at least two persons were killed after their car plunged into a pond in Ganjam district of Odisha yesterday night. The accident took place near Gangapur village under Kabisuryanagar Police Station limits in the District.

The deceased persons have been identified as Nilanchala Mohapatra and Santosh Mohapatra.

As per information, four people were traveling in the car. Somehow the driver lost control over the steering and the car plunged into the pond. As a result they turned critical due to suffocation.

The villagers rushed to the spot and rescued them and sent them to hospital in Aska. However, by then two people had succumbed to the injury. They had died due to asphyxiation.

After getting information, Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The car has been seized while further probe of the case is underway.

Watch the video here: