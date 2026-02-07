2 killed after being hit by colddrinks laden pick up van in Odisha’s Kandhamal district

Baliguda: In a tragic incident, at least 2 people were killed after being hit by a cold-drinks laden van in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place near the Damericia turn under Nuagaon police station limits.

The two deceased have been identified as Prashanta Patra of Mandakiya village under Raikia police station limits and Purita Pradhan of Labungia village.

As per the information received, a pickup van loaded with cold drinks was going towards Phulbani when it collided head-on with a bike coming from the opposite direction. Accordingly the two persons on the bike were killed on the spot only.

After getting information about the accident, a joint Police team including K. Nuagaon IIC Ashutosh Jena reached the scene and initiated investigation.

The K. Nuagaon police have detained the driver who caused the accident.