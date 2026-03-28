2 killed, 3 injured as deadly storm strikes Baripada

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Mayurbhanj: Two people were killed, and three others were injured after a sudden storm along with heavy rain and strong winds influenced by Kalbiasakhi struck Baripada late on Friday night.

According to sources, a sudden storm and heavy rain hit the area around 8 pm then it got intensified and brought lighting along with thunderstorm around 10pm.

The storm brought intense rainfall, strong winds, and lightning, and caused multiple incidents involving fallen trees. Two motorcyclists died in separate incidents after being struck by or colliding with fallen trees.

Sources reported that a motorcyclist was killed after a tree fell on him near Asanjoda on the Kuliana road. The deceased has been identified as Bamadas Hansda, who was working as a security guard in Baripada.

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In a another incident, another motorcyclist died after colliding with a fallen tree near the college square at Khunta on the Baripada-Udala road. The deceased has been identified as Nagen Murmu.

In addition to the fatalities, three people were injured in incidents linked to the storm. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The strom also uprooted the bamboo decoration, leading to a shut down of traffic movements in the Station Bazar road.