2 killed, 10 injured after bolero falls off flyover in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

Sambalpur: At least two people were killed while 10 others were injured after the bolero they were travelling in fell off flyover in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. The incident occurred at Sambalpur-Jhankapali National Highway.

According to sources, the victims of the accident were on their way to Puri from Chhattisgarh when their bolero fell off flyover. The incident resulted in death of two person, while the injured are undergoing treatment at VIMSAR hospital in Burla.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Earlier, in a similar instance, as many as 13 people were killed while over 15 were injured after their tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred in Piplodi of Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district.

According to reports, the victims of the accident were members of a marriage party and had come from Motipura of Rajasthan. They were on their way to Kulampur when the fatal accident occurred.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. Reportedly, 13 people are undergoing treatment in the Rajgarh district hospital while two of them were rushed to Bhopal as their health condition deteriorated.