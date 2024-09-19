2 injured in knife attack during Lord Ganesha immersion procession in Baripada

Baripada: In a shocking incident, as many as two persons sustained injury as a result of knife attack in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Sunagadia area of Baripada town when the procession of Lord Ganesha idol immersion was going on.

The injured victims have been identified as Chaitanya Mukhi and Aju Mukhi. Both of them are the security guards of PRM hospital.

As per reports, a group clash erupted between two groups during the Lord Ganesha immersion procession in the night yesterday. This clash started over traffic congestion due to the procession. The quarrel began from a verbal spat which soon turned ugly and members of both the groups got engaged in physical fight. Meanwhile some people attacked with knife. Accordingly, the above two persons sustained injury.

Following the incident, the victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment. A complaint has been filed in this connection at Baripada Town Police Station.

