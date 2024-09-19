2 including a minor boy killed in road accident in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Hinjilicut: In a tragic incident, as many as two persons were killed in a road mishap in Ganjam district of Odisha yesterday night. The incident took place near the Pitala Chhaka under Hinjilicut Police Station limits in the district.

The deceased persons have been identified as 17 year old Suman Gantayat of Sundarapalli village under Dharakote Police Station limits and 18 year old Ajit Badatya of Sardhapur village.

As per reports, a vegetable laden pick up van was on its way to Berhampur from Aska yesterday night when it collided with a truck that had been parked on the roadside.

Following the accident, the two persons died on the spot. After getting information Hinjilicut Police reached the spot and seized the bodies and sent for post-mortem. Further investigation of the case is underway.