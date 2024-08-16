2 girl students of Ashram school missing in Odisha’s Cuttack district

Odisha
2 girl students of Ashram school missing

Athagarh: As many as two girl students of an Ashram School are reportedly missing in Cuttack district of Odisha on Friday. The missing students are from the Rahangola Ashram School in Radhakrushnapur panchayat under Khuntuni Police Station limits in the district.

The two missing girl students are said to be from Raipada village in Mayurbhanj district.

As per reports, the two girl students ate their food in the evening and from then they are missing. After getting information, Khuntuni Police reached the spot and trying to trace out the two little girls.

Police have launched a search operation to trace out the two girls. Khuntuni Police have taken up the search operation and it is going on as of now.

By the time this report was written, the two girl students had not been traced out.

