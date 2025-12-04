+2 girl student killed after being hit by tractor in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, watch

Advertisement

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, a +2 girl student was killed after being hit by a tractor in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Thursday. The incident occurred at the Haldigadia Chhaka, under Bayanbanapu Panchayat under Bhandaripokhari Police Station limits in the district.

The deceased girl student has been identified as Shraddhanjali Panda of Talapada area.

As per the information received, the girl student was heading for her college in Bhandaripokhari today when she met with a fatal accident. A tractor that was illegally transporting sand, hit her. As a result she died on the spot.

Following the accident, Police personnel promptly reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter, investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Advertisement

The students have blocked the National Highway in front of the College demanding justice in the death of the girl student.

Watch the video here: