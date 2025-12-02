2 friends killed as speeding bike hits divider in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, two friends were killed and one sustained serious injuries after their speeding bike hit a divider at Sridevi Chhak in Badagada area of Bhubaneswar on wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pritiranjan Jena and Subham Nayak, a resident of Panitanki basti under Badagada police limits.

The incident took place at around 2-3 am in midnight, when three friends were on their way to Puri and hit the divider. Following which two died on the spot and another youth sustained critical injuries.

Advertisement

The locals immediately informed the Laxmi-Sagar police about the incident. The police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Capital hospital.

The Laxmi-Sagar police has filed a case and started a probe into the matter.