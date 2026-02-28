2 die, 5 turn critical after Tata ACE overturns in Jajpur

Advertisement

Jajpur: In a tragic incident at least two people died while five others sustained critical injury following a road mishap in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place near Upula.

As per the information received, a few people were returning to their places after taking part in the Astaprahara Nagar Kirtan in Bairi village. When they were near Upula, the Tata ACE in which they were travelling overturned.

As a result, two people were killed on the spot while five others sustained critical injury.

The locals rushed to the spot and admitted the injured passengers at the hospital in Badachana.

After getting information, Bairi Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.