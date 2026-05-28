2 dead, two injured as car falls off bridge in Keonjhar

Advertisement

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives and two others sustained critical injuries as the ill-fated car falls off the bridge in Keonjhar district.

The incident took place near Rasol Chhak under Daitari police limits of Keonjhar. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the speeding ill fated car along with four people was on its way to Harichandanpur when the driver lost control over its wheels and fell off the bridge. Following which two people lost their lives and two were reportedly injured.

Advertisement

On being informed about the incident, the local police reached the spot and started their rescue operations. They rescued the injured people and rushed them to Harichandanpur Community Health Centre (CHC) and after their health condition deteriorated, they shifted to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for medical aid.

Later, the police began an investigation into the matter.