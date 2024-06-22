2 dead, one injured in road accident in Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: A bike hit the back of truck parked on a bridge in Cuttack district of Odisha, two people have died and one has been critically injured.

Reports say that in this accident, the two youths who were on the bike died on spot while the third one was seriously injured. The road mishap took place yesterday night on Madhusudan Bridge connecting Cuttack CDA Sector 11 with Nuapatna.

Three boys were riding a bike over the Madhusudan Bridge last night. They crashed into a truck parked on the bridge as they were speeding. It was so bad that two of them went flying and were dead on the spot because of profuse bleeding. One of them survived but was found in a critical state by the locals and was rushed immediately to the hospital. His condition hasn’t improved yet. The police upon being informed reached the scene and seized the vehicle that caused the accident. The driver was detained for questioning purpose.