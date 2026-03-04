2 dead, one critical in separate road accidents in Boudh and Subarnapur districts

Kantamal/ Binika: At least two persons died in separate road accidents in Boudh and Subarnapur districts of Odisha on Wednesday.

In the first case, the accident took place on the Shagada road near Mehruni Bridge in Boudh district in which a motorcyclist hit the divider of the bridge.

Accordingly, one person died in the accident. After receiving information, Manamunda police are investigating the incident.

In the second case, one person died and another turned critical in a collision between two bikes on Ganeshpur road under Binika police station limits in Subarnapur district.

The deceased has been identified as Kshirodra Barik of Sindurpur village.

Police have seized the body from Binika hospital and are investigating further.