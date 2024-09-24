2 dead as bike falls into pond in Kantabanji of Odisha

Kantabanji: In a tragic incident as many as two people have died as their bike slipped into a pond in Kantabanji of Bolangir district in Odisha on Tuesday.

The accident took place near Bhoipada turning of NH 59 late at night. The bike fell into the pond after losing balance, said preliminary findings.

The dead body of the two bike riders was seen floating in the pond. The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.

Latest reports say that the Muribahal police has reached the spot and started an investigation in this matter.

Also Read: Accident In Balangir Of Odisha Takes Life Of A Couple