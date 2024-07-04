2 Dead and 3 Injured in Accident at Nuapada of Odisha

Odisha
Accident at Nuapada

Nuapada: There have been reports of too many accidents in Odisha on Thursday said reports in this regard. Yet another mishap took away two lives.

There was a head-on collision between a bike and a scooty near Sradhapur village that comes under Belatukuri Police Station limits of Nuapada district.

According to the reports, two of them died on the spot while three were critically injured. The deceased have been identified to be Dilip Kumar of Bilaspur village and Tularam of Sradhapur village.

The injured were admitted to Nuapada District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment. Belatukuri Police on receiving the news reached the spot and started the investigation say reports.

