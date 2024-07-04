2 dead and 2 critical in road accident in Jajpur, police probe underway

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, two people have died and two others have been critically injured in a road accident in Jajpur district of Odisha.

According to reports in the the fatal road accident on National Highway No. 16 near Panikoili road. The car hit the back of a truck, said reports.

It is worth mentioning that, two people have died on the spot and while two others have been seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

The incident happened late last night that is on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Sumatra Jena and Vinod Jena (a couple) and their residence is in Soro area of ​​Balasore district in Odisha.

