2 dead, 35 injured in firecracker explosion in Puri of Odisha

Puri: In the tragic incident of the firecracker explosion in Puri of Odisha, as many as two have died and 35 have been injured. The incident took place on May 29 (Wednesday) late at night near Narendra pond where the Chappa Khela rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings was underway.

As per latest reports in this regard, more than 35 people have been injured in this accident. As of now, a total of eight injured in the firecracker explosion have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The health condition of three people among those seven is said to be critical. Most of those injured are being treated in Cuttack SCB.

According to the information available a few others injured in the incident have been admitted to various private hospitals in the Puri and Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed his grief and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. The CM wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle in Odia that roughly translates as, “Sorry to hear about the accident near Puri Narendra pond.”

The CM further said, “The government of Odisha has directed the Chief Secretary and the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured and monitor the entire system. All the medical expenses of the injured will be borne from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Wishing everyone good health at the earliest. Praying to Lord Jagannath”

An investigation has been started under the leadership of Puri SP into this terrible incident. The District Magistrate and SP have further said that no permission was given by the district administration or the police for the bursting of firecrackers. It has been announced that all the medical expenses of the injured will be borne from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.