2 dead, 1 severely injured in separate road accidents in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Two killed and another severely injured in three separate road accidents reported from Mayurbhanj, Kendrapada and Baleshwar districts of Odisha today. Once again, the incidents have brought to the fore the painful toll the road accidents have been claiming.

In Mayurbhanj, a young man was killed in a serious road mishap near Dutikaadeipur Chhak under Udala police limits. The deceased has been identified as Bikash Dalei of Teldihudi village.

According to reports, the young biker’s bike went about 50 metres off the road and hit a tree, leading to his death on the spot. The bike was totally damaged.

On being informed, Udala police reached the spot, sized the body and have initiated a probe into the incident.

Similarly in Aali, a 60-year-old man was reportedly knocked down and killed by an unidentified vehicle near Singiri on the Kataka-Chandbali road.

The deceased was identified as Natabar Mahalik of Rasarpur village under Aali police limits.

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Police are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind this fatal accident.

Meanwhile, in Baleshwar, a bike rider sustained serious injuries when a highway truck reportedly rammed his motorcycle from behind near the diversion close to the Markona electricity office on National Highway 16 in Soro.

As per sources, the injured was initially admitted to the Simulia Medical Centre and was later shifted to the Bhadrak Medical College and Hospital with critical condition.

The injured rider hails from the Iswarpur area, added sources.

On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the highway truck and detained its driver.