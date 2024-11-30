2 Dead, 1 injured as car overturns to roadside canal in Nayagarh

By KalingaTV Bureau
Nayagarh: At least two people died as a car overturned to a canal on the side of the road on Friday night near Bhanrapalli Gobigyan under Khandapada police station in Nayagarh district.

Two people died and one person was injured in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Padmacharan Maharana and Manjulata Maharana. The injured, Milina Maharana has been rushed to a nearby primary health centre (PHC).

According to sources, a car with registration number OD02AAN8794 was travelling from Khalisahi towards Kosaka when the car hit a culvert and overturned to the road side. Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

