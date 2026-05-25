2 crore worth ganja seized from grocery truck in Maharashtra, 2 interstate drug mafias arrested

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Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on interstate drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized ganja worth over Rs 2 crore from a grocery-laden truck in Maharashtra’s Gondia region and arrested two alleged drug mafias.

The accused have been identified as M.D. Prakash and N.M. Padmalal. The contraband was allegedly being transported from Odisha to Maharashtra using a specially modified truck with secret chambers.

According to the reports, drug smugglers are adopting innovative methods to transport ganja from Odisha to different states. A Maharashtra-registered truck had reportedly arrived in Odisha nearly two weeks ago. The smugglers allegedly collected a huge quantity of ganja from Kandhamal district and concealed it inside hidden compartments built within the truck.

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To avoid suspicion during police checks and naka inspections, the truck was loaded with grocery items such as detergent powder, toothpaste, and hair dye packets.

Acting on a tip-off, NCB officials tracked the vehicle and intercepted it in Maharashtra’s Gondia area. The smugglers allegedly tried to flee, leading to a nearly 5-kilometre-long chase before the officials finally managed to stop the truck.

During the search operation, the NCB recovered around 100 packets of ganja from the vehicle. Further investigation into the interstate smuggling network is underway.

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