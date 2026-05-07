2 Critical while returning from Wedding in a crash

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Angul: A major road accident took place at Kiakata Chhak in Odisha’s Angul district late on Wednesday night when a Bolero carrying wedding guests collided head-on with a tractor. Two persons, including the driver, sustained critical injuries while three others were injured in the mishap.

According to reports, the wedding party vehicle had travelled from Kadaligad village to Ramgad for a marriage ceremony. While returning after the wedding, the Bolero met with an accident near Kiakata Chhak on the Redhakhol–Boudh National Highway-153.

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After the collision, people travelling in another vehicle of the wedding procession rescued the injured and rushed them to Boudh Medical College and Hospital. Due to their critical condition, the driver and another injured person were later shifted to Burla Medical for advanced treatment.

Police from Kiakata outpost reached the spot soon after receiving information and have started an investigation into the incident.