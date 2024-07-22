2 college girls found in unconscious state on roadside in Odisha’s Deogarh district

Deogarh: As many as two college students were reportedly found in an unconscious state on the roadside in Deogarh district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in the Gariapali village under Kundheigola Police station limits in the district.

The two girls have been identified as +2 students of Nuapada College. One of them is from Burubahal village under Kundheigola Police Station limits and the other is from the Balipata village under Chhendipada Police Station limits.

As per reports, the two girls were rescued from the roadside of Gariapali village. Later, they were rushed to the Kundheigola hospital for treatment. However, as their health condition deteriorated, they were shifted to the Deogarh District Head quarter hospital.

The rescued girls reportedly said that they were fed medicine by an unknown youth in a Bolero from Chhendipada.

Though this matter has not been complained in the Police Station, since it is a sensitive case, Police have initiated primary investigation suo motu.