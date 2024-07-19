2 bikes collide head-on in Banki, 1 dead and 1 critical

Banki: In a tragic accident there has been a head-on collision between two bikes in Banki block under Cuttack district in Odisha on Friday. According to reports, the accident in Banki took place near Kusapangi square. One person died on the spot whereas another was critically injured. The injured person has been rushed by the locals to the Banki Community Healthcare Center (CHC) said reports.

The local people immediately informed the police. The Banki police reached the spot and seized the body and sent it for postmortem. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. A police probe has been initiated in this matter, detailed reports awaited.

In a tragic incident earlier today, a pickup van crashed into a cycle in an accident in Bargarh district. A cyclist died in the mishap. According to reports, the incident has angered the local people. The residents blocked the road near Sanya Square on the National Highway.

As a result, there has been traffic on the road. Now, the Bargarh Sadar Police has reportedly reached the scene to pacify the situation.