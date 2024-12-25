2 bike riders killed in separate road mishaps in Odisha

Keonjhar/ Koraput: In a tragic incident, two bike riders were killed in separate road mishaps in Odisha on Wednesday. The incidents took place in Koraput and Keonjhar districts.

In the first incident, the bike rider was killed following a road accident near Tanginiguda in Boipariguda area of Koraput district on the Ranchi-Vijaywada National Highway. The bike rider was killed on the spot following a car-bike head-on collision.

The deceased youth has been identified as Goutam Majhi of Amalabhata village under Boipariguda Block.

In the second incident, a bike rider was killed under the wheels of an unidentified vehicle. The road mishap took place near Sanabarbeda under Ghatagan Police Station limits on the National Highway no. 20.

The deceased youth has been identified as Ananda Chandra Mahanta of Shagadia village in Paidapatna Panchayat.

Following the accident, the locals staged protest and blocked the road. They burnt tyres on the road. Till this report was written, the road blockade had not been lifted.