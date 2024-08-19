2 bike riders die in accident in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha

Advertisement

Mayurbhanj: In a tragic bike accident in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Monday, as many as two people lost their lives said reports.

According to reports, the accident took place near Pariauda Golapolo under the jurisdiction of the Morada police station in Mayurbhanj.

It has been further reported that, the two bike riders died as they fell into the waterlogged fields besides the road. The identity of both the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained.

The Morada police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. The bodies shall be recovered and sent for postmortem to know the cause and time of death.

Recently in a tragic incident, three died due to a road accident in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The accident occurred on National Highway Number 49 under Karanjia police limits of the district.

The locals gathered at the place of the road mishap and informed the police immediately. After receiving information the Karanjia police reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent them for autopsy. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.