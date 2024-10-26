2 and half year old girl drowns to death in Odisha’s Balasore district

Soro: In a tragic incident, a 2 and half year old girl drowned in the Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Palasahi village under Dalanga 2 panchayat in Khaira Police Station limits in the district.

The deceased little girl has been identified as Adyasha Maharana, two and a half year old daughter of Harish Maharana of Palasahi Village under Khaira Thana.

As per reports, the little girl was playing in the backyard of their house when a nearby drain collapsed due to flood water. Meanwhile, somehow the little girl fell in the drain that had been filled with water.

As the family members could not find her, they searched here and there and found her in the drain. They fished out her out of the water and rushed to the hospital. However, by then she was dead as the doctor declared her brought dead.