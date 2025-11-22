2 active low pressure areas observed in Bay of Bengal, rain likely in Odisha!

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Two active low pressure areas have been seen in the Bay of Bengal. One off the coast off Sri Lanka and another in the Malacca area. The AI ​​model indicates that the system near Sri Lanka will intensify further.

According to reports on the other hand, the numerical model estimates that the cyclone in the Malacca system will intensify further. There is a possibility of a low pressure area forming in the South Andaman Sea by 24 hours.

There is also a possibility of a low pressure area forming in the Malacca Sea system. Later, it will move west-northwestwards and intensify further. By November 24, it will intensify further and take the form of a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Advertisement

In the next 48 hours, it is likely to intensify further over the southwest Bay of Bengal. However, according to various weather model estimates, there is a possibility of cyclone formation by November 26.

If a cyclone forms in the Bay of Bengal, its name will be ‘Senyaar’ and rain in Odisha is likely. However, the Indian Meteorological Department has not yet made any predictions about the cyclone yet.

Also Read: Odisha State Cabinet approves 12 important proposals