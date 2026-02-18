1900 students of KISS to appear +2 exam this year

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: This year’s +2 Arts, Commerce and Science exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) has begun today.

This time, 1900 students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) will appear for the 12th Class (Plus Two) exam. One thousand female students and 900 male students of KISS will appear for the +2 exam this year.

While the Prananath College in Khurda is the examination center for Arts students, Bhubaneswar’s Rajdhani College will be the examination center for Arts and Commerce students of KISS.

Like every year, this year also, all the students appearing for the +2 exam, have been presented with pens by Dr Achyuta Samant, founder of KIIT and KISS. He advised them regarding how to appear for the exam stress-free.

On this occasion, Dr Samant congratulated the students and wished them success. Shri Samanta expressed hope that due to the hard work and dedication of the students and the timely guidance of the teachers, a large number of students will pass the +2 examination in the first division this year.

It is worth noting that KISS has been achieving 100 percent success in the +2 examination every year since its establishment. KISS has made extensive bus arrangements to transport students to and from various examination centers.

