19 places in Odisha witness temperature above 40°C

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Bhubaneswar: As many as 19 places in Odisha witnessed temperature above 40°C today, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

As per the latest bulletin of the IMD, Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature of the day as it boiled at 43.6°C, followed by Sambalpur at 42.5°C.

The other places which reported temperature above 40°C are Titlagarh (42.5°C), Hirakud (42.4°C), Bolangir (42.2°C), Angul (42.1°C), Sundargarh (41.5°C), Talcher (41.5°C), Sonepur (41.7°C), Bhawanipatna (40.5°C), Boudh (40.7°C), Dhenkanal (41.0°C), Bargarh (41.0°C), Nuapada (41.0°C), and Rourkela (41.0°C).

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Similarly, a temperature of 40 degree Celsius was recorded in Nayagarh, Bhadrak and Khurda while Malkangiri sizzled at 38.8°C.

The Capital City of Bhubaneswar and Silver City Cuttack witnessed temperature of 37.9°C and 38.8°C respectively.

The weather department also has predicted that there will be no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during next four days over the districts of the state there after fall by 2-3°C.