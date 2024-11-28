19 more OAS officers transferred and given new postings in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government effected a minor reshuffle in the OAS cadre as it gave new appointments to a total of 19 officers, informed the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department today.

As per the notification issued by the GA&PG Department, Purandar Dharua, the Special Secretary of Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department.

Likewise, Rina Mohapatra, the Special Secretary to Women & Child Development is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department.

Check the full list of reshuffle in the OAS cadre effected in Odisa today: