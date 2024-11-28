19 more OAS officers transferred and given new postings in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government effected a minor reshuffle in the OAS cadre as it gave new appointments to a total of 19 officers, informed the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department today.
As per the notification issued by the GA&PG Department, Purandar Dharua, the Special Secretary of Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department.
Likewise, Rina Mohapatra, the Special Secretary to Women & Child Development is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department.
Check the full list of reshuffle in the OAS cadre effected in Odisa today:
- Purandar Dharua, OAS (SS), Special Secretary to Government, F & ARD Department is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government. FS & CW Department.
- Rina Mohapatra, OAS (SS), Special Secretary to Government, W & CD Department is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, F & ARD Department.
- Manoj Kumar Padhy, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, S & ME Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Director, TE & SCERT, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.
- ltishree Das, OAS (SAG), General Manager, Odisha ST & SC Development Finance Cooperative Corporation Ltd, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, W & CD Department.
- Sucharita Sarangi, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, Home Department is transferred and posted as Additional Resident Commissioner, O/o the Chief Resident Commissioner, Odisha, New Delhi.
- Durga Prasad Maharana, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, W & CD Department is transferred and posted as General Manager, Odisha ST & SC Development Finance Cooperative Corporation Ltd., Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.
- Ananta Narayan Singh Laguri, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, Tourism Department is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government. W & CD Department.
- Debasis Patnaik -‘B’, OAS (S), Joint Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack, UoT as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Jagatsinghpur, is allowed to continue as Joint Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack. The posting of Debasis Patnaik – ‘B’, OAS (S) as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Jagatsinghpur, made vide the GA & PG Department Notification No.32423ISCS dated 29.10.2024, is hereby cancelled.
- Akshya Kumar Khemudu, OAS (S), Additional Executive Officer, Cuttack is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Rayagada.
- Hemabanti Patra, OAS Gr.A (SB), Land Officer, IDCO, Bhubaneswar, UoT as Additional Sub-Collector, Deogarh is now posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department. The posting of Ms. Hemabanti Patra, OAS Gr.A (SB), as Additional Sub Collector, Deogarh, made vide the GA & PG Department Notification No.3243’lISCS dated 29.10.2024, is hereby cancelled.
- Ajaya Kumar Pradhan, OAS Gr.A (SB), PA, ITDA, Gunupur, Rayagada is transferred and posted as PA, ITDA, Rayagada.
- Nirlipta Mohanty, OAS Gr.A (SB), Registrar (Administration), Jajaii Keshari Medical College & Hospital, Jajpur is transferred and posted as Executive Officer, Balasore Municipality on foreign service terms & conditions.
- Sanjibita Ray, OAS (S), Joint Director, Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTET), Cuttack is transferred and posted as Assistant Controller of Examinations. OPSC. Cuttack.
- Swati Mishra, OAS (S), Land Officer, IDCO, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, OSSC, Bhubaneswar.
- Ambika Prasad Dash, OAS (S), Ex-Joint Secretary, OLM, Bhubaneswar UoT as Joint Secretary, Health & FW Department is now posted as Joint Secretary, OSSC, Bhubaneswar. The posting of Ambika Prasad Dash as Jolnt Secretary, Health & FW Department, made vide the GA & PG Department Notification No.32427lSCS dtd 29.10.2024, is hereby cancelled.
- Haripriya Dash, OAS (S), Deputy Director, O/o the Directorate of Industries, Cuttack is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTET), Cuttack
- Manas Ranjan Samal, OAS Gr.A (SB), EX-BDO, Ghasipura, now joined in the PR & DW Department is posted as Deputy Secretary, OSSC, Bhubaneswar.
- The services of Dr. Sweta Kumar Dash, OAS (S), Joint Secretary, State Election Commission (SEC), Odrsha, Bhubaneswar are hereby placed at the disposal of Khallikote Unitary University, Berhampur for his posting as Registrar, Khallikote Unitary University, Berhampur, Ganjam. Notification on his appointment will be issued from the Governors’ Secretariat as per the provision of the Act and Statutes of the Khallikote Unitary University, Berhampur.
- The services of Jasmine Patnaik, OAS (S), Joint Secretary to Government, Health & FW Department are hereby placed at the disposal of Odia University, Satyabadi for her posting as Registrar, Odia University, Satyabadi. Notification on her appointment will be issued from the Governors’ Secretariat as per the provision of the Act and Statutes of the Odia University, Satyabadi.