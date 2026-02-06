19 Maoists surrender before Odisha police

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police has achieved yet another major achievement against Maoist operation as a total of 19 red rebels surrendered before the police today.

As informed by the Odisha police state headquarter, the state police is firmly committed to completely eliminating Maoist activities in the state before March 31. To achieve this goal, anti-Maoist operations are being intensified and made more effective in Maoist-affected districts.

The state government has implemented a rehabilitation policy for Maoists who are willing to abandon the path of violence and join the mainstream of society. Under this policy, Maoists who surrender are getting government facilities, security and a chance for a respectable future. Therefore, DGP YB Khurania has called upon them to abandon the path of violence and join the mainstream of society.

In this order, 15 Maoists surrendered before the Rayagada district police and four red rebels in Kandhamal district police today, the DGP informed in a press conference.

In Rayagada district, a total of 15 Maoist cadres of Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali (BGN) division have surrendered in Rayagada district. Out of which, 2 state committee members Nikhil @ Niranjan Raut (Jagatsinghpur) and Ankita @ Rashmita Lenka (Tangi, Cuttack) have surrendered. A reward of Rs. 55 lakh was announced in their names.

Along with this, 13 more cadres of BGN division have also surrendered. A total of 14 modern guns have been seized from them. They also surrendered two AK-47, five SLR, one each Sten, INSAS, .303 rifle and four Single Shot gun.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that Nikhil @ Niranjan Raut was active in Rayagada-Gajapati-Kandhamal area for more than two decades.

Similarly, four Maoist cadres of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) Division surrendered before the Kandhamal District Police. They are Ganga Kunjami alias Jiten (24), Muchaki Mase alias Sumitra (23), Chomali Kunjam alias Shantila (21), and Bandi Madvi alias Malati (22).

During the surrender, they handed over arms, ammunition and other materials to the police.

As informed by the DGP, the Maoist activities have been controlled through operations conducted in various districts for the past few days. He said that along with the arrest and surrender of senior cadre Maoists, a large quantity of arms and explosives have been seized.

The DGP further said that the campaign of the state police towards creating a Maoist-free Odisha will continue in the coming days as well.