183 Kg of Marijuana Seized in Puri, Cash Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore Recovered, Watch

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Puri: In a major crackdown on the illegal marijuana trade, Puri Police have seized around 183 kg of marijuana packed in 176 packets and arrested two persons in connection with the case.

According to police, the contraband was recovered during a raid from seven sacks. The arrested persons have been identified as Kartik Samantaray of Tikarapada, Puri, and Debendra Kumar Sahu of Siddha Mahabir, who allegedly worked as Samantaray’s associate.

Police said the raid was initially conducted at a rented house of the prime accused in the Penthakata area under the Marine Police Station jurisdiction, where a large quantity of marijuana was allegedly stored.

Following the seizure, police conducted a search at Samantaray’s ancestral house in Tikarapada and reportedly recovered bundles of cash. The counting of the money was underway, with police suspecting that the total amount could be close to ₹1 crore.

Authorities are also preparing a list of gold ornaments, bank accounts and PAN card details found during the investigation as part of efforts to trace the alleged financial network behind the illegal trade.

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Police have further received information that another house linked to the accused may have been used for storing marijuana, and a raid is being planned at the location.

Kartik Samantaray is currently being detained and questioned by the police. According to the Puri SP, the accused has allegedly been involved in procuring marijuana from Kandhamal and Koraput districts and selling it illegally.

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