18-wheeler truck catches fire after overturning on NH-16 in Khordha, driver narrowly escapes

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Balugaon: The driver of an 18-wheeler truck narrowly escaped from fatal injuries after the vehicle overturned by the roadside after losing control then caught fire on Friday night on the National Highway number-16. The incident took place near Bisundi chhak near Balugaon bypass in Odisha’s Khordha district.

According to sources, the front section of the truck was completely reduced to ashes. The incident occurred last night while the truck was transporting granite from Rajasthan to West Bengal.

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Upon receiving the information, fire brigade teams from Balugaon and Banapur arrived at teh spot and brought the fire under control.

Banapur police have arrived at the scene and have initiated an investigation.

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