18 districts issued yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning

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Bhubaneswar: A total of 18 districts of Odisha have been issued yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamala, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada are the 18 districts which have been issued yellow warning.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamala, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada tomorrow,” said IMD in its latest bulletin.

Besides, light to moderate rain or thundershower also very likely to occur at a few places over all the districts of Odisha, the weather department added.

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IMD said that the weather activity will have the following impacts

Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas.

Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.

Minor damage to kutcha roads.

Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.

Landslides/Mudslides/landslips/mudslips/landsinks/mudsinks.

Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.

It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments (for riverine flooding please visit Web page of CWC).

Besides, the weather department suggested the following actions:

Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.

Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.

Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.