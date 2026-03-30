17th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards: 15 Odisha Infrastructure Projects Shortlisted for National Honors

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Odisha’s about to make a big splash at the 17th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2026 in New Delhi. Fifteen of the state’s boldest infrastructure projects are up for this national accolade—pretty huge, considering over 1,500 entries competed from all across India. It really puts Odisha on the map as a leader in fast, high-quality construction. These projects aren’t just buildings; they’re world-class assets—stadiums, hospitals, everything—from sports to essential healthcare.

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The Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) let Chief Secretary Anu Garg know about the shortlist. It’s official—Odisha’s got a mix of top-notch sports facilities and intricate irrigation projects that made the final cut. The awards will be handed out on April 10, 2026. Plus, they’re launching a new book on Lean Construction Technology, co-authored by Manoranjan Mishra, the state’s former Engineer-in-Chief.

The shortlisted entries reflect a wide-reaching impact across sports, health, and administrative sectors:

• Elite Sports Hubs: The Aquatic Centre and the Badminton High-Performance Centre ‘Shuttle’ at Kalinga Stadium.

• Institutional Landmarks: Lokayukta Bhawan, the permanent administrative office in Bhubaneswar.

• Healthcare Infrastructure: The 250-bed Postgraduate Hospital Block for Mother and Child care in Jajpur.

• Strategic Connectivity: Package OD-07 of the Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor in Koraput.

• State Departments: Five major projects under the Water Resources Department and three strategic infrastructure works under the Works Department.

• Individual Honors: Industry Doyen awards for Architect Tara Prasad Dhal and Engineer Ashok Kumar Basa.

Key Organizations & Companies Involved

The execution of these projects saw a successful collaboration between state bodies and top-tier construction giants:

• Shapoorji Pallonji (SPD): The lead contractor for the Kalinga Stadium Tennis and Shuttle Badminton centers.

• Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC): Recognized for state-wide institutional building.

• Bharat Petroleum (BPCL): For the innovative 2G 1G Integrated Bio-Ethanol Refinery in Bargarh.

• Kalpataru Projects International Limited: Honored for large-scale rural and irrigation infrastructure.

• PRECA Solutions: For the structural engineering of the Iconic Tower at Sri Sri University, Cuttack.

• Larsen & Toubro (L&T): Involved in significant highway and water management packages across the state.