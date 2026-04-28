178th Birth Anniversary of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das observed across Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The 178th birth anniversary of Madhusudan Das, revered as the architect of modern Odisha and a symbol of self-respect, is being celebrated across the state with deep pride and reverence. Born on April 28, 1848, in Satyabhamapur in Cuttack, this day is observed as Swabhiman Divas and Lawyers’ Day throughout Odisha.

Madhusudan Das was not just a historical figure but a pioneering force in shaping Odisha’s identity. He was the first graduate, first MA degree holder, and the first Odia lawyer and barrister, laying the intellectual foundation for the state’s progress. His contribution elevated the legal profession and inspired generations of legal practitioners, to whom the day is dedicated.

To unite fragmented Odia-speaking regions, he founded the Utkal Sammilani in 1903. His relentless efforts ultimately led to the formation of a separate Odisha state in 1936. A visionary reformer, he also championed women’s education and enabled their entry into the legal profession an extraordinary step during that era.

Known for his fearless political stance, Madhusudan Das boldly confronted British authorities during colonial rule. As a representative in legislative bodies, he voiced Odisha’s concerns with conviction and clarity.

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Promoting self-reliance among Odias, he established industries like Utkal Tannery and Odisha Art Ware Works, encouraging economic independence. His powerful oratory and impactful writings instilled a strong sense of nationalism and cultural pride among the people.

Fondly remembered as a friend of the poor, he stood firmly for justice whether in the Puri mutt case or in safeguarding the rights of the Gajapati rulers. His life was marked by sacrifice and unwavering commitment to truth and fairness.

The ideals of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das continue to guide generations. His timeless message against selfishness and for collective progress remains deeply relevant even today.

On this occasion, heartfelt tributes are paid to the “Grand Old Man” of Odisha, whose legacy continues to inspire millions.