17 turn critical after tourist bus meets accident in Odisha’s Angul

Angul: In a tragic incident, at least 17 passengers turned critical after Tourist bus met with an accident in Angul district of Odisha on Friday. The accident took place near Luhamunda under Handapa Police Station limits on the Cuttack-Sambalpur National Highway no. 55.

As per information, the tourists were on a pilgrimage tour. They were today proceeding towards Sambalpur from Bhubaneswar to visit the Maa Samaleshwari temple. However, their bus somehow hit the the roadside stone pillar and accordingly 17 passengers of the bus turned critical.

They were rescued by the locals and admitted to Kishorenagar hospital in an ambulance for treatment. However, as their health condition deteriorated, 7 people of them, who had sustained critical injury, were shifted to the Angul district headquarters hospital. And as per latest reports out of them 2 have been shifted to SCB Medical College and hospital.

After getting information about the accident, the police personnel from Boinda Police Outpost reached the spot and started an investigation.

Watch the video here: