17 Odisha Police Personnel Honoured With Police Medals On 80th Independence Day, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, 17 personnel from Odisha Police were conferred with Police Medals for gallantry, distinguished service and meritorious service.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented the medals to the awardees at a state-level ceremony held at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Four personnel were honoured with the Police Medal for Gallantry. The recipients include DSP Atul Krishna Das, ASI Purnachandra Pradhan, Constable Ghanashyam Sahu and Constable Thabira Majhi for their acts of courage.

For distinguished service, Additional Director General Prateek Mohanty and Deputy Commissioner of Police Prafulla Kumar Singh received medals.

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Eleven officers were awarded for meritorious service. They are IG Crime Branch Dr. Sarthak Sarangi, Commandant Prasad Tamang, ACP Subhanarayan Muduli, DSP Pradeep Kumar Aind, DSP Pranita Kumari Ray, Commandant Ashok Kumar Mohanty, Inspector Arun Kumar Nayak, Inspector Mohammad Hafiz, Havildar Lata Nayak, ASI Nigamananda Mahapatra and Inspector Laxmi Narayan Muduli.

In the Fire Service category, Leading Fire Fighter Arjun Behera was honoured for distinguished service. Assistant Station Officer Narendra Kumar Ping, Leading Fire Fighter Laxman Majhi and Fire Fighter Alekha Chandra Rout received medals for meritorious service. Griharakshi Ramesh Chandra Mohanty was awarded for distinguished service in the Home Guard and Prabhat Kumar Sahu for meritorious service. Civil Defence volunteer Ronita Jena was also honoured for meritorious service.

In the Prison Service, Sadasiba Pradhan, Jailor of Cuttack Circle Jail, received the medal for distinguished service, while Mandar, Head Warden of Sambalpur Circle Jail, was honoured for meritorious service.

Also read: 80th Independence Day Observed at KIIT and KISS