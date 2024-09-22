17 athletes who participated in Paris Olympics & Paralympics felicitated by KIIT

Bhubaneswar: KIIT-DU hosted a momentous event on Sunday honouring the students of the Varsity who represented India at the recently concluded Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

The Founder of the University Dr. Achyuta Samanta led the celebration, which showcased the achievements of these remarkable athletes and highlighted the vital role of sports in education.

Each athlete was awarded a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh as recognition of their achievements. They included 15 Olympians and 2 Paralympians.

Dr Samanta emphasised that the athletes are the cornerstone of KIIT’s success in sports, citing the institution’s significant contribution to developing athletic talent. He noted that KIIT is proud to have sent the largest contingent of athletes to the Olympics, with a total of 20 Olympians and 2 Paralympians emerging from the institute.

Special prizes were awarded to Amit Rohidas and Pravin Kumar for their medal-winning performances at the Olympics.

The athletes honoured today included Amit Rohidas (hockey), Kishore Kumar Jena and Annu Rani (javelin throw), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Parul Choudhary (5000m steeplechase), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Priyanka (20km race walk), Prachi and MR Poovamma (4x400m relay), Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Akshdeep Singh, and Vikash Singh (20km race walk), Ankita (5000m run), Rampal and Praveen Kumar (para-athletes in high jump), among others.

The event also recognized athletes who recently won medals at the 2024 South Asian Championship and the state-level weightlifting championships.

Amit Rohidas shared his gratitude, recalling Dr. Samanta’s encouragement to compete without stress. “KIIT and KISS have one of the best infrastructures for sports, unmatched anywhere in India,” he said, highlighting the support the institutions provide to their athletes.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Odisha’s star athletes such as Dutee Chand, Anuradha Biswal, and others. Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director of the Sports and Yoga Department at KIIT introduced the athletes. Upendra Mohanty, advisor, KIIT & KISS Sports was also present.

KIIT Vice Chancellor Prof Saranjit Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Debashis Bandyopadhyay and other dignitaries praised Dr. Samanta’s efforts in fostering an environment conducive to athletic excellence.