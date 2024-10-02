16010 teachers to be appointed by October 5: Odisha Minister

Malkangiri: Odisha government is all set to give appointment to 16010 teachers to be appointed by October 5, informed School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond today.

“There will not be single teacher at any school anymore as the State government has decided to appoint 16010 teachers. If needed more teachers will be recruited,” said Gond during his visit to Malkangiri.

The schools which do not have proper infrastructures or facilities will be developed under the PM Shri Yojana so that they will have smart classroom, e-library and other facilities, he informed.

Speaking about the introduction of new uniform for Class IX and X students, the Minister said that it was need of the hours as the previous government had introduced the previous rescored as per their political motives but the schools and students should not be involved in politics.

The Odisha government is trying its best to bring a massive revaluation in the education sector, the Minister said.