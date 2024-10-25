1600 babies take birth amid cyclone DANA in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: About 1,600 babies took birth in Odisha before amid the cyclonic storm DANA. They took birth from the pregnant women who had been evacuated from their houses and admitted in different hospitals as a precaution. All the new-borns and mothers appear to be healthy. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi informed this during a press meet at the SRC office yesterday.

As per reports, ahead of the cyclonic storm DANA’s landfall, pregnant women in the State who were having labour pain were brought to the hospitals and various arrangements were made by the state government’s health department.

The families of the pregnant women are very happy that the babies were born safely amid the fury of the cyclone DANA. And they have thanked the State government for arranging safe evacuation and delivery of the babies amid the cyclone.

The Chief Minister said that a total of 5 lakh 84 thousand people were evacuated in view of the storm. A total of about 6 lakh people were shifted. 8382 people have been kept in cyclone shelters. Maximum 1.72 lakh people have been evacuated in Balasore district while lakhs of people have been evacuated in Mayurbhanj district, 75 thousand in Bhadrak, 60 thousand in Jajpur and 46 thousand in Kendrapara district. A total of 4421 pregnant women were admitted to the medical centers. About 1600 of them have already given birth to babies.

