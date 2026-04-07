160 LPG gas cylinders seized in Rourkela

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Rourkela: Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Supplies Department seized a total of 160 LPG gas cylinders in a house in Sector 9 area of Rourkela on Tuesday.

A joint team of officials of Supplies Department, Rourkela Municipal Corporation, Police, Rourkela Tehsildar conducted a raid and seized the cylinders.

However, it was not immediately known who and why had stored so many LPG gas cylinders at a time when people are facing problems to avail it for their domestic usage.

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Following the instructions of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Supply Department took a strict approach against unscrupulous traders who have been creating an artificial shortage of gas cylinders in the state and selling them at exorbitant prices.

On April 2, a total of 89 gas cylinders were seized from Angul and Ganjam districts. During the visit of Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Krishna Chandra Patra to Angul, departmental officials conducted extensive searches at various places.