16 students of KISS excel in JEE MAIN 2026 Phase-I

Bhubaneswar: As many as 16 students from Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar have excelled in the JEE MAIN 2026 Phase-I, results of which was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) yesterday.

Among the 16 students, 13 are female and 3 male students. They have been selected for JEE Advanced. Importantly, 3 of the 16 students have come from the neighbouring Jharkhand.

Check the full list of 16 students of KISS who have excelled in JEE MAIN 2026 Phase-I result:

Iswari Kisan Rashmirekha Naik Monalisha Pradhan Champamani Murmu Anjali Besra Prakash Xalxo Jyoshnarani Sabar Shanti Mardi Manjulata Sidu Mamata Hansdah Prakash Barla Champamani Marndi Surendra Majhi Laxmi Samad Nageniswari Mandal Monalisa Dehury

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta expressed his satisfaction over this achievement and congratulated the successful students. Every year, the students have been getting success in various regional and national entrance exams, said Samanta adding that they are able to achieve such success because they are taken care of and an educational environment is created for them. For this, he also thanked all the faculty and staff of KISS for their hard work.

