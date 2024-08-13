16 students fall sick during class hours in Aul, see details here

Aul: In a shocking incident all of a sudden as many as 16 students have fallen sick during class hours in Aul of Kendarpara district in Odisha.

The incident has been reported from a government school in Aul block. It is yet to be known as to why the students fell unwell.

Later, the students were given primary first-aid. Detailed reports awaited in this matter. Recently on August 2, A leech was found in the midday meal of school in Bhadrak district of Odisha following which the parents staged a protest. There was disturbance in the government primary School in Adhiya area of Basudebpur Municipality of Bhadrak District. The parents protested in the school premises.

While the students were eating lunch, a dead leech was seen in the food. After the students reported this to the school principal, they refused to eat that food and requested the principal to report it to the higher authorities. The parents have demanded that the catering company be removed from the responsibility of mid-day meal.

In a shocking incident, as many as six students have been hospitalized in Soro in Balsore district of Odisha on July 27. Reports say that, students were hospitalized in Soro after eating midday in Kedarpur Banishia Primary School in Soro Block of Balasore. The sick students were admitted to Soro Hospital.

Since it was Saturday and there was morning school, students fell seriously ill after eating boiled eggs. 35 students ate lunch in the school and six of them got sick and were hospitalized.

The affected students were seen suffering from abdominal pain, vomiting, dizziness and diarrhea. As some other sick students were taken home, a medical team has been sent to Banishia village under the direction of Soro MLA Madhab Dhada.

