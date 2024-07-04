16 member committee formed to decide opening of Srimandira Ratna Bhandar

Bhubaneswar: In the latest development in the matter of opening of the Ratna Bhandara of Puri Srimandira in Odisha, a 16 member high level committee has been formed on Thursday. The committee will meet on July 6 to take a decision regarding opening of the Ratna Bhandar. Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan informed today.

As per reports, a high level committee has been formed which will work under the chairmanship of Justice Biswanath Rath to make a decision on the opening of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar.

Reportedly, the Committee will hold a meeting on July 6. It will be finally decided in this meeting regarding the opening of the Ratna Bhandar.