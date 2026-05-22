16 alleged sunstroke deaths in Odisha; 3 confirmed

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to reel under intense summer conditions as the state has recorded 16 alleged heat wave-related deaths so far this season, with three cases officially confirmed, according to the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

While the overall situation remains normal, authorities have issued fresh warnings for severe heat wave conditions in several districts even as scattered thunderstorms are expected to provide some relief in coastal and southern regions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction issued on May 22, light to very light rainfall occurred at one or two places over Coastal and South Interior Odisha, while dry weather prevailed in North Interior districts.

Advertisement

The weather agency has issued the following alerts for today:

Severe heat wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, and Nayagarh.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely in the afternoon/evening hours over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack.