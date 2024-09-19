1,50,000 govt posts to be filled up in Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi

Puri: The Odisha government has decided to fill up 1,50,000 posts in the next five years and provide jobs to the boys and girls, informed Chief Minister Mohan Majhi today.

While addressing the gathering in Puri on the occasion of the 100 days of the BJP government in Odisha, Majhi also said that the State government will give 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in uniform services.

“Over 800 schools will be transformed as Utkarsha Kendras under the PM-SHRI scheme. Decision is also has been taken to implement the New Education Policy 2020. Besides, one Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Prathamika Vidyalaya will be opened in each grama panchayat of the state. The Madho Singh Haath Kharch Yojana also has been launched,” the Odisha CM said.

Majhi said that in democracy is the government of the people and for the people. And our government is formed by the people. The 24-years of governance of the previous government ended because of the people. The 2024 election proved the people will not accept you if you go away from them, go against them and neglect their problem.

“We had given several promises to the people in our election manifesto. Our government has completed 100 days and it is a matter of great happiness that we have established ourselves as people’s government,” he added.

He further said, “People’s grievances were not heard or addressed for several years. The government was functioning by the bureaucrats. But we changed it and apart from the Chief Minister, all the councils of ministers are directly hearing the grievances of the people and trying to solve them. At present, the grievances of the people are heard in Bhubaneswar. But in future, it will be heard in all parts of the State- South, North, East and West. We have started to fulfill all the promises we made to the people.”

“Opening of all the doors of the Jagannath Temple in Puri and opening of the Ratna Bhandar were our first decision,” the CM said while speaking about the decision his government has taken in just 100 days of governance.

“The Odia Asmita, Odia language, self-respect of Odia and identity of Odia was neglected for last several years. However, we have taken steps in this regard and have sanctioned a Rs 200-crore corpus fund to take various initiatives for revival of ‘Odia Asmita (pride) and have set up a Rs 500 crore corpus fund for the Jagannath temple in Puri,” Majhi said adding that we increased the paddy minimum support price (MSP) to Rs 3,100 per quintal. It will be credited in the account of the farmers within 48 hours. We have started the CM Kisan Yojana Odisha for their development.

“We also started the Subhadra Yojana with the aim to empower over one crore women financially, improving their socio-economic status, and promoting their safety and well-being,” he said while announcing that the Odisha government will implement the Ayushman Bharat soon.

Majhi also announced that Medical College to be set up in each district of the State and the vacant post of doctors and paramedical staff will be filled up soon.

He also informed that the ‘Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash’ has been launched to transform the rural Odisha and increased the amount of the pensions provided to the eligible beneficiaries.

Watch his complete address here: