150 bullets seized from train at Puri railway station

Puri: In a shocking and surprising incident, as many as 150 live bullets were seized from the Purshottam Express at Puri railway station this evening, informed Deepak Kumar Pattanaik, the ASI of RPF Post in Puri.

According to Pattanaik, 15 pockets of SA 0.315, 8MM cartridges containing 10 cartridge were seized from the coach No S-2. The bullets were packed in a bag which was placed under seat no 2 of the coach.

Acting on a tip-off from the sweeper, Pattanaik along with his team rushed to coach No.195874/C, S/2 on berth No.73 of New Delhi to Puri (Purusottam Express) and found one black colour small hand bag was lying on the train seat of berth No.73.

When inspected the bag in presence of witnesses, the RPF team found the bag contains (1) 15 pockets of SA 0.315, 8MM cartridges containing 10 cartridge each (Total 150 Nos. cartridge) (2) one light pink colour full shirt (3) one grey colour full pant (4) one white colour towel (5) one light yellow colour shawl (6) one cloth bag (marked Kisan, Ramnagar, Chandoli).

Later, the ASI of RPF filed a case in this regard. Based on which an investigation into the matter has been started.